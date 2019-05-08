M-A’s Leos Club delivers clothes, cash and gift cards to Paradise fire victims

Last month, teens in the Leo District 4-C4 drove 30 huge bags of summer clothes plus over $1,600 in cash and gift cards to Paradise, CA, for the Paradise Elementary School students and families. The school burnt to the ground last November

Elise Kratzer, current President of the Leo District 4-C4 Board, led the drive with help from fellow Menlo-Atherton Leos Claire Bozdog and Anna Leake. “When we learned that the Paradise wildfire was the most destructive in California history, we knew that we had to help!” said Elise. “As we had created a successful Fire Aid Drive for victims of the Santa Rosa fires the previous year, we had experience getting our communities involved.”

Elise, Claire, and Anna delivered the cash, gift cards, and clothing to the Paradise Elementary School Principal, Renee Henderson, and were able to interview her about the current state of the school (it has temporarily relocated to Oroville, CA while it is being rebuilt in Paradise).

“The attitude of the Paradise Elementary students and staff is so positive, and we are very happy to be able to help them!” said Claire.

The Menlo-Atherton Leo Club and Millbrae Leo Club collected the bulk of the donations, and other Leo District 4-C4 clubs (there are 17 Leo Clubs in the district) also participated.