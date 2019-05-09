Children’s Champions event at Menlo College benefits at-risk children in the Bay Area

The Wender Weis Foundation for Children (WWFC) is presenting the 6th annual Children’s Champions event on Saturday, May 18, from Noon to 2:00 pm at Menlo College in Atherton. This family-friendly fundraising event benefits at-risk children in the Bay Area.

“The kids who attend Children’s Champions will be treated to an afternoon of fun experiences the entire family can enjoy and one we hope they’ll always remember,” said Amy Wender-Hoch, founder of the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. “Our mission at WWFC is to create moments of wonder that spark a lifetime of possibility.

“Ticket and sponsorship sales from Children’s Champions make it possible for hundreds of underserved youth from throughout the Peninsula to enjoy the experience. This year, we plan to sponsor 700 kids and families from East Palo Alto and also donate funds back into the local community.”

Elements of Children’s Champions include healthy food and sport-specific stations run by Stanford sports teams including, football, fencing, gymnastics, wrestling, golf, and women and men’s basketball. Additionally, the San Jose Earthquakes will host a soccer station. There will be an inflatable obstacle course, a fitness area conducted by Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative (BAWSI), arts and crafts, face-painting, balloons, and the opportunity to take photos with professional team athletes and mascots.

John Lynch, General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, will be honored with the prestigious Change Maker Award, given annually to a current or former professional athlete who has used their sports platform to improve the lives of underserved youth. WWFC will also present the John Lynch Foundation (JLF) with a financial grant. JLF is committed to developing young leaders by encouraging dreams, providing programs that assist and motivate, and by recognizing achievements and excellence.

You can sponsor a child or buy tickets to attend online.