Menlo Park Rotary grants $30,000 to local nonprofits

The Menlo Park Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of the Menlo Park Rotary Club, awarded 11 local organizations a total of $30,000 in community grants. The grants were awarded primarily for educational programs serving K through 8th grade students from low-income families in the local community.

Lisa Cesario, Foundation President, commented: “We are fortunate to have the resources to support these remarkable local nonprofit organizations, each dedicated to improving our community in its own way. In addition to these community grants, our club provides over $140,000 in college scholarships to local need-based high school seniors.”

Grantees included:

• Boy Scouts of America – “Scout Reach” program – A leadership and personal development program for underserved youth

• Close Up Foundation – Citizenship and community engagement education for local low income students conducted on site in Washington D.C.

• “Curieus” – A summer science education program for Ravenswood School District Students • Eastside College Preparatory School’s “College Readiness Program” for first-generation college-bound students

• Fit Kids Foundation – Physical activity programs for students at Willow Oaks School in East Menlo Park •

LifeMoves – School enrollment support for children from homeless families

• Menlo-Atherton High School’s “Service Learning Center” – Providing opportunities for high school students to become engaged in community service

• Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s “Animal Camp“ program – Teaching pet and animal care, compassion and kindness to students in East Palo Alto

• Playdate – Art and music programs for foster children

• StarVista – Counseling and crisis prevention programs at Menlo-Atherton High School

• Pacific Art League’s “DREAMS” program – After-school arts education in Ravenswood School District

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park consists of volunteers who are active or retired business professionals who live or work in the City of Menlo Park and neighboring cities. The Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation was founded as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. One-hundred percent of every dollar is contributed to support its designated mission. This formula has appealed to many generous friends who have supported the Foundation, enabling the endowment to exceed $2.5 million. For more information, visit www.menloparkrotary.org or email [email protected]