Singer/mental health advocate Gaby Castro performs at Menlo Park Library on May 13

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, the Menlo Park Library presents a performance by Bay Area singer and mental health advocate Gaby Castro on Monday, May 13 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

Castro combines introspective song writing with a contemporary style. An advocate for mental illness awareness, many of Gaby’s songs touch on her personal struggles and the trials of those around her.

Due to the themes of the songs, this performance, which takes place a the main library (800 Alma St.) is intended for adults and teens.