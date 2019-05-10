Spotted: “If I were a book” youth poetry winners at Menlo Park City Hall

Menlo Park City Hall was abuzz with youthful new energy this week. Over 200 youth poets and their families packed the City Council Chamber for the Menlo Park Youth Poetry Celebration.

Contest winners read their original poems on the theme, “If I Were a Book…” All the poets received a blue ribbon and beautiful commemorative booklet. Winners received cash prizes sponsored by Menlo Park Library Foundation.

Grand prize winner Chyanne Robinson, who is in 10th grade, (pictured center in green shirt) also received a new iPad.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Park Library Foundation