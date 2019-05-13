Lily’s Wings: An Anti-Trafficking Community Project and Play on May 15

Lily’s Wings: An Anti-Trafficking Community Project and Play, part of the M-A Parent Education Series, will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm at the

M-A Performing Arts Center (PAC). Open to parents, youth 13+, educators, and community members! Register for this free event online.

Lily’s Wings is an original project and play produced by Fuse Theatre to raise awareness about human trafficking. The program will include the play, a short introductory piece on human trafficking, and a panel discussion about HT awareness, advocacy, and finding support.

Lily’s Wings is a bilingual play in Spanish and English. Special thanks to Dignity Health Sequoia Hospital, Fuse Theatre, and The Parent Education Series for their support of this event. M-A Parent Education Series events are sponsored by the M-A PTA, Sequoia Healthcare District, and Sequoia Union High School District.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, M.A., Director, The Parent Education Series, at [email protected]