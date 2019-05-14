Poet Lisa Rosenberg has two upcoming events

Lisa Rosenberg, Menlo Park resident and Poet Laureate Emerita of San Mateo County, has two upcoming events in May.

SHAKESPEARE WROTE SOURCE CODE

How is a sonnet like a satellite? Find out in this discipline-bending talk and reading by Lisa, who is the author of A Different Physics.

Friday, May 17, 7:00 PM

Chabot Space & Science Center Planetarium

7:00 pm Lecture, followed by Hypnotica and LaseRetro Laser Shows

Chabot Space & Science Center

10000 Skyline Blvd., Oakland, CA 94619

Bar and snacks, 21+ only. Tickets available online.

BAREFOOT IN BLACK: “THE QUEEN’S MAD ROOM”

Barefoot in Black is back! Join us for the latest in this series by There You Go Again Productions. Part dramatic performance, part bohemian lounge, “The Queen’s Mad Room” is woven together with music, movement, and poetry spanning centuries. Choose from two nights and three different ticket prices to best suit your needs (portion of proceeds to local charities). Wear black!

Saturday and Sunday, May 24-25, 6:30 PM

The Mallari Studios

377 Atherton Ave,

Atherton, CA 94027

Tickets available online.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2016