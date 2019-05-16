Five artists welcome visitors to Portola Valley Studio May 18-19

Jan Schachter is hosting four other artists at her ceramic studio in Portola Valley on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, 190 Golden Hills Drive. Jan creates functional pottery for the kitchen & garden.

The other artists are Jane Peterman with ceramic sculpture, Sally Jackson showing functional pottery and tabletop sculpture, Peggy Forman with drawings on clay and paper and Shu-Shia Chow with contemporary jewelry.

There will be snacks to eat while you enjoy the conversation with these creative people in a lovely garden and studio setting.

White ash covered pot by Jan Schachter