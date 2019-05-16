Mardi Gras & Blues Festival at Facebook on May 18

The Cajun Carnival will take place on the Facebook campus on May 19 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm. The free event features a Kids’ Zone, Food Trucks, Farmers’ Market, Artisans & Crafts, Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktails. Entertainment includes:
Community Stage –
Tebo’s Howlin Wolf Revue: 1:15 – 3:15 pm
Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra: 4-6 pm
Longhorn Stage –
Andre Thierry & Zydeco Magic: 1:30 – 3:30 pm
MJ’s Brass Boppers: 4-5 pm
Mardi Gras Performance Area –
Brass Animals: Roaming the Festival from 1:00 – 3:00 pm
One Man Swamp Band: 1:30 – 3:30 pm
SambaFunk! Carnaval Explosion (www.sambafunk.com) 2:45-4:00 pm (roaming festival)
Daring Arts Movement – D.A.M: 4:30-5:00 pm
Music City SF Stage –
Van Goat: 1:45-2:30 pm
Red Rooster: 2:45-3:30 pm
Gutter Swan: 3:45-4:30 pm
The Fell Swoop: 4:45-5:30 pm
Kids Stage –
Alphabet Rockers
