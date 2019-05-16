Mardi Gras & Blues Festival at Facebook on May 18

The Cajun Carnival will take place on the Facebook campus on May 19 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm. The free event features a Kids’ Zone, Food Trucks, Farmers’ Market, Artisans & Crafts, Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktails. Entertainment includes:

Community Stage –

Tebo’s Howlin Wolf Revue: 1:15 – 3:15 pm

Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra: 4-6 pm

Longhorn Stage –

Andre Thierry & Zydeco Magic: 1:30 – 3:30 pm

MJ’s Brass Boppers: 4-5 pm

Mardi Gras Performance Area –

Brass Animals: Roaming the Festival from 1:00 – 3:00 pm

One Man Swamp Band: 1:30 – 3:30 pm

SambaFunk! Carnaval Explosion (www.sambafunk.com) 2:45-4:00 pm (roaming festival)

Daring Arts Movement – D.A.M: 4:30-5:00 pm

Music City SF Stage –

Van Goat: 1:45-2:30 pm

Red Rooster: 2:45-3:30 pm

Gutter Swan: 3:45-4:30 pm

The Fell Swoop: 4:45-5:30 pm

Kids Stage –

Alphabet Rockers