St. Bede’s Von Beckerath organ celebrated on May 19

The final concert – open to all – of St. Bede’s 2018-19 season is on Sunday, May 19, at 4:00 pm. It celebrates the 50th anniversary of the installation of St. Bede’s Von Beckerath organ. Grammy-nominated, internationally renowned organist Gail Archer will perform works by Dieterich Buxtehude, J. S. Bach, Robert Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, Max Reger, Mary Howe, and Judith Shatin. A reception will follow the performance. Tickets $15 at the door. St. Bede’s is located at 2650 Sand Hill Rd. in Menlo Park.