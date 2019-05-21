Menlo Park residents invited to meeting on San Francisquito Creek flood protection and restoration project

The San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority (SFCJPA) seeks public comment on the proposed San Francisquito Creek Flood Protection, Ecosystem Restoration and Recreation Project Upstream of Highway 101 draft environmental impact report (DEIR).

This is the next project for the SFCJPA and its partners – the cities of Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Palo Alto and the Santa Clara Valley Water District and San Mateo County Flood Control District.

The San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority (SFCJPA) released the document for public review and comment April 22, 2019. Like the proposed project and the challenges it seeks to address, the DEIR document is large and complex. Readers are encouraged to start their review with the first two chapters, which provide overall context of the SFCJPA’s broad plan of connected projects, as well as substantial details regarding the program now proposed.

In addition, the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority is hosting a public hearing to share more about the project and receive comments. The Menlo Park meeting is on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 7–8:30 p.m.

Laurel School Upper Campus Atrium, 275 Elliott Drive.

The DEIR is also available at the Menlo Park Library. In addition to the public hearings, the public can also submit written comments by June 19, 2019, via email to the SFCJPA or to the following mailing address:

SFCJPA

615 B Menlo Ave.

Menlo Park, CA 94025