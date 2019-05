San Mateo County Poet Laureate talks about mental illness on May 24

San Mateo County Poet Laureate Aileen Cassinetto will be at Cafe Zoe (1929 Menalto Ave.) on Friday, May 24, from 7:15 to 8:30 pm to help break the silence surrounding suicide and mental illness.Whether in poetry, spoken word, or music, let’s bring our voices together to break the silence surrounding suicide and mental illness. Enjoy some coffee or tea while you share your own words or listen to others.