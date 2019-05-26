Eight M-A seniors receive scholarships from the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club

The Menlo Park Kiwanis Club awarded $57,000 in scholarships to eight graduating seniors from Menlo-Atherton Hight School. Each scholarship winner was selected because of his or her outstanding academic record and service to many M-A and community organizations.

Pictured here are John Martin, Chair of the Kiwanis Club’s Scholarship Committee; Luciano Perez Hernandez who will attend San Francisco State; Ithzamar Valencia, who will be attending Simmons College in Boston; Adriana Alarcon who will attend the University of Redlands in Southern California; and Ed Moritz, President of the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club.

Also receiving scholarship: Sandra Argelia Gutierrez Carmona, Alina Kalmeyer, Antonia Barona Saavedra, Tirazah, Grace Leiro, and Lauren Fuller.