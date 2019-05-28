Hillview Service Team 5th annual Relay for Life slated for May 31

Last year more than 300 students raised over $90,000 for the American Cancer Society walking the track at this evening event. This year’s Relay for Life takes place on Friday, May 31, from 8:00 to 11:00 pm.

You can support the Hillview student community in their mission to fund cancer research by donating to the general Hillview Relay for Life event here. Click DONATE and choose “I JUST WANT TO SUPPORT RELAY FOR LIFE” and then click YES to “Donate to the Relay for Life General Fund.” This will take you to the Hillview donation page. Please do not hesitate to contact [email protected] with any questions!