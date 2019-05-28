USGS public lecture on May 30 examines mapping of Rodgers Creek Fault

by Contributed Content on May 28, 2019

The free public lecture takes place at 7:00 at the USGS campus: Rambo Auditorium/Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd. Menlo Park.

Tagged as: USGS Evening public lecture

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: