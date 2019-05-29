M-A wins PAL Commissioner’s Cup for the 11th year in a row

Menlo-Atherton High School won the Peninsula Athletic League Commissioner’s Cup again this year, the school’s 11th consecutive and 12 of the 13 years of its existence. This year was extremely close with Carlmont only 5 points behind.

Points are earned from how varsity teams finish in league play, and there is also a sportsmanship aspect with schools losing points for ejections of any kind, and earning bonus points for having zero ejections in a given season. M-A won 10 varsity league titles this school year, including:

-Football

-Girls Tennis

-Girls Volleyball

-Girls Soccer

-Boys Basketball

-Boys Wrestling

-Boys Track

-Girls Track

-Boys Tennis

-Boys Golf

“We are especially proud of this high honor, not only because it shows the overall strength of our Athletics program, but also because it shows how we stress the importance of good sportsmanship and fair play,” said co-Athletic Director Paul Snow.

More details on the history of the Commissioner’s Cup and how the points totaled per sport are available online.