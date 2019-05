Spotted: Bright and cheery orchid cactus flower

Walking along Middle Avenue, we came across this big bloom on what looked like a cactus plant. It is indeed an orchid cactus, or more specifically Epiphyllum. Homeowner Carol Jorgenson Mince commented on Facebook: “I have two pots of these succulents. I purchased a small cutting 10 years ago at a succulent faire, and I now have two of these gangly plants with almost two dozen gorgeous flowers or buds.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019