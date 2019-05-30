Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk set for June 1 in downtown Menlo Park

The Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association and Station 1300, a Greenheart Land Company project, present Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk on Saturday, June 1 in Downtown Menlo Park. All ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF).

Enjoy wines from small, local boutique wineries of the Santa Cruz Mountains poured in various designated tasting locations up and down Santa Cruz Avenue from 2:o0 to 5:30 pm. Check in for your wristband, glass, and a map of the pouring locations – then enjoy an afternoon of tasting and discovering. The cost is $49.

Purchase your favorites from the bottle booth and stay downtown for a dinner or movie to follow! Participating wineries will offer wines for sale at the Bottle Booth with 20% of proceeds benefiting MPAEF.