Community meetings planned for Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel project

The San Mateo County Flood Resilience Program will be hosting several community meetings to provide an update on the progress of the Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel Flood Management Project. The project is a collaborative effort between San Mateo County and the cities of Menlo Park, Atherton and Redwood City to lessen the impacts of flooding in areas adjacent to Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel.
Two local residential-focused meetings and one commercial-focused meeting will be held in June. The meetings will provide an update on our multiagency collaboration and a description of our efforts to address flooding from high-probability storm events. Doors open approximately 30 minutes early for sign-in and refreshments.
View the Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel Flood Management Project factsheet for more information.
Local community meeting
Saturday, June 1, 2019
10–11 a.m.
Police Activities League (PAL) Community Center
3399 Bay Road
Redwood City, CA 94063
Local community meeting
Saturday, June 22, 2019
10–11 a.m.
Police Activities League (PAL) Community Center
3399 Bay Road
Redwood City, CA 94063
Business community meeting
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
4–5 p.m.
Deerfield Realty
3715 Haven Ave.
Menlo Park, CA 94025
For more information, please visit the San Mateo County Flood Resilience Program website.
From Menlo Park Updates; used with permission.
