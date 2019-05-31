Community meetings planned for Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel project

The San Mateo County Flood Resilience Program will be hosting several community meetings to provide an update on the progress of the Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel Flood Management Project. The project is a collaborative effort between San Mateo County and the cities of Menlo Park, Atherton and Redwood City to lessen the impacts of flooding in areas adjacent to Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel.

Two local residential-focused meetings and one commercial-focused meeting will be held in June. The meetings will provide an update on our multiagency collaboration and a description of our efforts to address flooding from high-probability storm events. Doors open approximately 30 minutes early for sign-in and refreshments.

View the Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel Flood Management Project factsheet for more information.

Local community meeting

Saturday, June 1, 2019

10–11 a.m.

Police Activities League (PAL) Community Center

3399 Bay Road

Redwood City, CA 94063

Local community meeting

Saturday, June 22, 2019

10–11 a.m.

Police Activities League (PAL) Community Center

3399 Bay Road

Redwood City, CA 94063

Business community meeting

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

4–5 p.m.

Deerfield Realty

3715 Haven Ave.

Menlo Park, CA 94025

For more information, please visit the San Mateo County Flood Resilience Program website.

From Menlo Park Updates; used with permission.