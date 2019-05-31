Menlo Park Library’s Summer Learning Challenge kicks off in June

The annual Summer Learning Challenge kicks off with events for both children and adults at the Menlo Park Library.

The children’s Summer Learning Challenge Kickoff is Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Participants will collect a free book, incentive prize and enter the weekly raffle for fun outings.

Other fun activities are also planned. Can’t attend the kickoff? You can still register anytime during the summer – but be sure to get your free incentive book by June 30.

The 2019 Adult Summer Learning Challenge kicks off with a book exchange on Thursday, June 6, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Bring a copy of a book that you love (and are willing to part with) for an exchange. Enjoy light refreshments and adult beverages.

June 1-August 29:

– Pick up a log at the library, or register online at summerlearners.org

– Get a free book! Pick it up with your first log, or bring in proof of your online registration before July 1.

You can finish a log and start a new one at any time. New ones can be picked up from the Information Desk.

August 1-29:

– Turn in your logs. Each person who finishes receives another free book, and is entered into our grand prize drawing!