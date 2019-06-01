First Tuesday Poets Night at Cafe Zoë on June 4

Emails local poet Lisa Rosenberg: “We’re excited for the next community poetry evening this Tuesday, June 4, at the wonderful Cafe Zoë in Menlo Park: “First Tuesday Poets Night,” co-hosted by Kalamu Chaché and myself. This month we’re delighted to feature Caroline Goodwin, San Mateo County’s first poet Laureate (2016-18), followed by OPEN MIC.

“Poets of all ages, styles, and experience levels are invited to share original work, favorite poems by other poets, or just come to enjoy poetry and the cafe’s menu offerings. There will be a sign-up sheet by the door, and a donation request box to help sustain this series. The cafe is located at 1929 Menalto Ave., Menlo Park.

“The is a low-stress reading! If you are an educator, consider encouraging your students to participate. We hope local families will join us.”