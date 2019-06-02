Preview of summer to come in downtown Menlo Park this weekend

There was something to look at in almost every direction in downtown Menlo Park this weekend — and many hinted at summer fun to come.

The 1938 Packard (top) parked on Santa Cruz Avenue across from Left Bank this morning was, not surprisingly, stopping people in their tracks. The late spring sun gave it an extra gleam.

The Sunday farmers market seemed to be extra bustling with music provided by the Hillview Middle School Jazz Bandk.

Yesterday the annual Taste of the Mountains wine walk was held, benefiting the Menlo Park Atherton Education Foundation. You can’t get much more local than Neely Wine, located in Portola Valley and pouring yesterday at Cheeky Monkey.

We also spotted a banner for the upcoming Windrider Film Forum that comes to the M-A PAC at the end of the month. We’ll have more on that in a feature post.

Meanwhile, get ready for perennial kickoff to summer next weekend — the Nativity Carnival with the popular Bay Area band, Pride and Joy kicking things off Friday, June 7.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019