Menlo Park City School District announces community connection opportunities before the end of school year

The current year may be drawing to a close on June 14, but there are still plenty of chances to share your input and connect with the Menlo Park City School District before then.

June 4: School Board meeting with end of year staff celebration. You are invited to attend our regular School Board meeting on June 4, 6:00 p.m. at the Encinal School Small Multipurpose Room, 195 Encinal Avenue, Atherton. Three items in particular will interest the community:

● Assistant Superintendent Jammie Behrendt will present our Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) report to the School Board. This is the detailed story of our District goals – curriculum, achievement, language development, wellness, and parent engagement – and how we have worked to meet them this year. California school districts are funded through a model called the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF). LCFF allows districts more freedom in how funds are spent but also requires the development of an LCAP that aligns spending to specific district goals for student achievement with a focus on foster youth, low-income students, and English learner communities. Learn more about LCAP at the California Department of Education website.

● The proposed budget for the 2019-20 school year will be presented, outlining priorities developed aligning with LCAP goals.

● MPCSD Staff who are retiring, have achieved tenure, have become nationally board certified, and who are marking 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 year anniversaries with the district will be recognized and celebrated. The community is welcome to join us in congratulating our wonderful staff as they mark momentous transitions in their careers of service in public education.

June 11: Final School Board meeting of the school year. The Board will vote on approving the LCAP report and adopting the proposed budget (both discussed at the June 4 meeting). Public comment will be open at 6:00 p.m. at the TERC Board Room, 181 Encinal Avenue, Atherton.

June 12: School Board Special Study Session on Equity. Please share your thoughts around this topic. Meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the TERC Board Room, 181 Encinal Avenue, Atherton. If you can’t attend and would like to message the Board, please email [email protected]

Now through June 15: Our annual Community Survey, in partnership with Panorama Education, is out now. Please share your thoughts and perceptions of the district with us in this five minute online survey. Last year, over 90% of respondents said they would recommend us. We hope to continue earning your trust every year. We appreciate your input and use community feedback as we plan budget and program priorities for the coming year. Please complete the survey as soon as possible.