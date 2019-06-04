Owner of Boxing Theory gym arrested on sexual assault charges involving a juvenile female

Earlier this week, a juvenile female reported to the Menlo Park Police Department that she was the victim of sexual assault by her personal trainer while at the Boxing Theory gym in the 100 block of Constitution Drive. The suspect of the sexual assault was determined to be the owner of Boxing Theory, identified as Tristan Arfi, a 37-year-old male resident of Redwood City.

On June 4, 2019, Arfi was taken into custody and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on the following charges: 287(b)(2) PC – Oral copulation with another person who is under 16 years of age; 288(c)(1) PC – Lewd and lascivious acts with child of 14 or 15 years, and that person is at least 10 years older than the child; 289(I) PC – Sexual penetration with another person who is under 16 years of age

The Menlo Park Police Department is continuing this investigation due to the potential of additional unidentified victims and is asking anyone who may have information regarding this case, either as a witness or has had any similar contacts with Arfi, to contact Detective Sergeant Ed Soares at 650-330-6360, Detective Joshua Russell at 650-330-6819 or the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 650-330-6395.