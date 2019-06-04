Photographer Larry Calof is featured artist in June at Portola Art Gallery

“Learning to Fly,” a collection of photographic images of various species of owls, including Snowy Owls, as well as other birds by Larry Calof of Atherton is the featured exhibit at Portola Art Gallery in June.. The exhibit features images printed on canvas and aluminum, as well as pieces printed on traditional archival paper.

A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

After a successful 30-year career in corporate and securities law, Larry rediscovered his passion for photography. He explains: “I love using natural light and high-quality digital equipment to capture wildlife and landscape images in distinct manners that illuminate their unique characteristics. In my wildlife photography, I try to find an emotional connection with my subjects. In my landscape photography, I look for light and angles to add magical or mystical perspectives to my images.”

Larry has exhibited and received awards at various local juried art shows, including Filoli, Pacific Art League, and the California Land Trust Gallery. He was the grand prize winner in Cowboys & Indians magazine’s national photography contest in 2006, and his images have been published in the magazine in many of the following years.

The Portola Art Gallery at located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

“Snowy Owl (12×18”, photograph, 2019) is one of the featured artworks in Larry Calof’s June exhibit “Learning to Fly” at the Portola Art Gallery.”