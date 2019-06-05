Good fun at the Menlo Oaks [almost] summer picnic

The Menlo Oaks District Association (MODA) kicked off summer with its 63rd annual picnic at Peninsula School, Sunday, June 2nd.

More than 200 children and adults attended this year’s picnic. Families brought salads and deserts, and Rich Collyer served up grilled chicken, hamburgers, vegi-burgers, and hotdogs.

Entertainment included lots of conversation, face painting, badminton, and music by “The Serenaders”, a big band group that plays hits from the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Photos by Judy Horst (c) 2019