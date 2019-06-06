Woodside First Friday on June 7 features the Cooperative Effect

Please join us Friday, June 7, at Woodside’s Independence Hall for another terrific First Friday Event!

We will be presenting Carl Grantham & Bundy Browne, as the Cooperative Effect.

With their combined 100+ years of playing music, Carl Grantham (violin, guitar, vocals) & Bundy Browne (guitar, mandolin, vocals) perform live music for revisiting the best times of your life and will have you tapping your feet. Enjoy music from years past that includes masters of song such as Glen Campbell, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and many more. You may even hear some real oldies such as “Sunny Side of the Street” mixed in with a few “one-hit wonders” that bring back some great memories.

As always, our events our free and we serve light refreshments (including wine!). Arrive a bit early at 6:45 pm to secure a seat. We look forward to seeing you! (please note that although tickets are not necessary to attend, it helps us to know how many will be coming!