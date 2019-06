New art camp at Ladera Recreation this summer

Robin Harper is leading a mixed media art camp at the Ladera Recreation District this summer. Dates are June 17 – July 10, Mondays & Wednesdays, 1:30-2:30 pm.

“We will be experimenting with fun and new materials and techniques like making your own scratch paper, dyed paper, blow cool trees using straws, make a sparkling decoration with contact paper, and more!” she says.

Register online at www.laderarec.org or e-mail Robin @ [email protected]