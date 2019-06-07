Pomp & Circumstance time for seniors at Menlo-Atherton High School

Yesterday, June 6, the senior class of 2019 bid adieu to Menlo-Atherton High School amidst a program filled with words and music.

The M-A concert band, M-A orchestra, M-A jazz band and M-A choir all took part. Senior speeches were given by Melody De La Quintana (Grateful), Elliot Schena (Embracing Uncertainty), Jayla Hill and Elise Kratzer (Connections), Brandon Ortega (Four IDs, Four Years, Four Stories) and Christopher Ikonomou – pictured right – (Missed Congratulations).

Principal Simone Kennel, senior class president John Mills and senior class vice-president Luke Scandlyn led the turning of the tassel ceremony.



As is tradition, the graduates displayed where they were headed in the fall on the top of their caps.

M-A junior and InMenlo contributing photographer Lena Kalotihos was there to capture the action.

Photos by Lena Kalotihos (c) 2019