Thirty Menlo School student-athletes committed to play sports in college

Thirty Menlo School student-athletes will be continuing their studies and athletic careers in college. The 30 — the most in Knights history — will be headed to 27 schools around the nation and representing 15 sports.

Seven athletes signed national letters of intent in the fall, and 16 additional athletes announced their early-decision commitment, as reported earlier this year. These athletes not only showed exceptional skill and hard work on the playing field, but also demonstrated excellence in the classroom as 14 teams were named CCS Scholastic Team top five.

Pictured in photo — top row, from left: Andrei Volgin (UC-Davis tennis), John Kim (Caltech tennis), Justin Nam (Johns Hopkins baseball), Alec Vercruysse (Harvey Mudd swimming), Nicolas Hernandez (Claremont McKenna water polo), Seth Pope (Pomona golf), Kevin Chen (Pomona football), Jack Pimlott (Hamilton lacrosse), Charlie Hsieh (NYU golf), Jacob Muchnick (Penn soccer), Matthew Westly (Cal soccer).

Bottom row, from left: Sophie Scola (Bates lacrosee), Lauren Hamilton (Washington-St. Louis track), Emma Brockman (Northa Carolina rowing), Grace King (Cal Poly-SLO volleyball), Sianna Houghton (Washington volleyball), Bella Scola (Colorado College lacrosse), Charlotte Swisher (Harvard lacrosse), Caroline Frantz (Boston College rowing), Catie Cassani (Middlebury soccer), Sophie Jones (Duke soccer), Lauren Ferguson (Hamilton lacrosse).

Not pictured: Taylor Gould (Villanova tennis), Mafi Latu (Luther football), Conor McCusker (Bucknell lacrosse), Aidan Pak (Carleton football), Maxwell Patterson (Brown water polo), Mia Rosenblatt (George Washington water polo), Sam Untrecht (Cal water polo), Selina Xu (Stanford volleyball).