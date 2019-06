Downtown block party and music in Fremont Park kicks off summer in Menlo Park on June 12

Menlo Park’s 13th Annual Downtown Block Party will take place on Wednesday, June 12, from 5:30 to 8:00 pm. Once again, Santa Cruz Avenue will be closed to traffic to create ample pedestrian space for an evening of food, kid-friendly fun and free activities for all ages.

From 6:30 to 8:00 pm, the Beatles tribute band, The Sun Kings, will be kicking off the summer concert series at Fremont Park.

Photo by Lena Kalotihos from 2018 August block party