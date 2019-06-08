Menlo Park women injured near Nealon Park by man driving stolen vehicle

Late Friday night (June 7), Menlo Park Police Officers responded to Nealon Park on the report of a verbal altercation between a neighbor and the occupant of a parked vehicle.

Just prior to police arrival, the occupant of the parked vehicle started to drive away and intentionally drove his vehicle in the direction of a bystander who was filming the altercation. The car hit her, causing serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect began to flee the scene just as police were entering the park. He rammed a Menlo Park Police vehicle during his attempt to escape. The collision immobilized the suspect’s vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Investigation at the scene revealed that the suspect’s vehicle was stolen. The suspect was also suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was identified as Maurice Vasquez Lopez, 34 years old, from Redwood City. He was transported to Stanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained during the collision. The victim was a 33-year-old female from Menlo Park.

Maurice Vasquez Lopez was arrested for Attempted Murder, DUI with injury, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer, Hit and Run from an Injury Collision, Possession of Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest.