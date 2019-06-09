Sofia Preston takes the stage at Nativity Carnival

Menlo Park resident Sofia Preston took the stage at the 39th Annual Nativity Carnival this weekend. Sofia sang R&B/Pop songs on Saturday, June 8, flanked by two back-up dancers and great friends, Melanie Anderson (yellow top) and Annika Kaval. Sofia is opening the Carnival today (June 9) by singing the National Anthem.

The Nativity Carnival is one of Sofia’s favorites. She was honored to participate this year, as she has been attending it annually for over a decade. “If you have never been, please stop by,” she said Sofia. “I have been to many Carnivals around the country, and this one is by far the most fun, and is totally safe. My friends and I love it! My family loves it! We are all really lucky to have it in our community.

“Thank you, Carnival Co-Chair, Mr Ruiz, for taking a chance and giving me this great opportunity.”

Sofia has been singing since she could speak. She loves to sing — and perform. Although Sofia is an accomplished runway and print model, she also enjoys musical theater and has performed in every school production since the third grade.

She recently starred as Mary Poppins in Hillview Middle School’s production. She is graduating from Hillview and looking forward to continuing to perform with the acclaimed drama department at Menlo-Atherton High School.

The Nativity Carnival is open today from Noon to 6:00 pm.

Photos by Jules Appleby (c) 2019