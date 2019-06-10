Long time Menlo Park resident Jym Clendenin celebrates milestone birthday

If you are regularly out and about in Menlo Park, you’re likely to have crossed paths with long time Menlo Park resident — and InMenlo contributor — Jym Clendenin. That’s because he’s a perpetual motion machine, whether it be walking, running, hiking or cycling.

Today the retired SLAC physicist is celebrating his 80th birthday. His daughter Anne Coughlin (pictured with Jym above) wrote this tribute:

“Who’s big birthday is it today? Could it be my Dad, no way. Eighty times around the sun, you say. Pretty impressive — hey, hey. He lives a rich, full life in every way — a perfect example of celebrating each day.

“Cycling hundreds of miles each week; training for a half marathon; walking whenever and wherever he can; cooking with friends; wining and dining with new and old friends; voraciously reading with book club and beyond; traveling the world and road tripping domestically; weekly coffee catch ups with the local, retired firefighters; running the hills with the Sunday morning group; movie night and happy hours with Mom; SF symphony season subscriber; enthusiastically engaging in his community; active involvement with the Menlo Park Historical Association; always ready for the party, often the life of the party.

“This is the new 80!

“Happy Birthday to my super hero who inspires me to live each day to its fullest. Keep on pedaling, Dad.”

Jym was among the earliest contributors to InMenlo, back in our inaugural year of 2009. Over the years he’s contributed 60 or so articles, many of them looking at some historical aspect of Menlo. That lead to his current involvement with the Menlo Park Historical Association.

We join daughter Anne and wife Judy in wishing Jym a happy 80th!

Photos courtesy of Clendenin family