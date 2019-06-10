Summer Puppetry Festival: Fantasy on Strings set for June 16

Experience some amazing cabaret-style puppetry at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Sunday, June 16, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.’

Go on a magical excursion with The Puppet Company, and meet a host of three-foot tall, fully-articulated marionettes! You’ll meet characters including:

– A mama & baby dragon

– Dancing ducks

– Tap-dancing skeletons

– Comical clowns & jesters

This event is made possible thanks to generous funding by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.