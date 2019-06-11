Find a Little Free Library in your neighborhood

The Menlo Park Library Foundation is a proud co-sponsor of the Menlo Park Little Free Library Incentive Program. The program provided 23 “little free library” boxes to Menlo Park residents.

In exchange, participating property owners pledged to keep the Library on their property, curate its book collection, and keep their Library in good condition. Find a Little Free Library in your neighborhood! View the interactive map.

The Foundation will be at the downtown block party tomorrow night giving out free books.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2013