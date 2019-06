Spotted: Oak Knoll students cheering on former Otters in winning World Cup match

Oak Knoll Otters spent their lunch recess Tuesday watching the USA/Thailand World Cup soccer match. Not one, but two Oak Knoll alumni, Abby Dahlkemper and Tierna Davidson, are on the world cup team. The current students had so much fun cheering on their fellow Otters! As the school says, “Once an Otter, always an Otter.” Team USA defeated Thailand 13-0.