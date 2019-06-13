City of Menlo Park seeks your feedback on Safe Routes to School strategy, walk and roll maps

The Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program is a citywide program that encourages and enables children to walk, bike or bus to school by making school travel safer, easier and more fun.

At the March 24, 2019, spring party, participants had the opportunity to see the SRTS Strategy Guide and the newly-developed Walk and Roll Maps for the first time and provide feedback. Walk and Roll Maps will be created for the 23 schools, both public and private, that serve Menlo Park families. To learn more about the strategy and maps, visit the Safe Routes to School program webpage.

The City is gathering comments and feedback on both the draft strategy guide and maps until June 14. Please submit your comments online or email Andre-Anne Cadieux.

“This program is something that we lobbied for,” said Jen Wolosin, founder of Parents for Safe Routes. “It’s modeled on the Palo Alto model that relies on a healthy partnership between the municipalities, schools and community (parents/neighbors/students).

“While the kick-off of the program and the hiring of a City Safe Routes Coordinator is a great first step, we’re eager for all the stakeholders to start meeting regularly so that real action can take place.”

Final versions of the Strategy and the Walk and Roll Maps will be ready to distribute to schools and families this fall.