Spotted: Pencil posts at Encinal School

Encinal Elementary School art teacher Stephanie Noon officially celebrated the completion of the “pencil posts” on Wednesday (June 12) with a special gathering of students who helped transform ordinary hallway posts into colorful pencils.

The Encinal art students, along with third grade Girl Scout Brownie Troop 62689 — led by Encinal teacher and mom Aimee Oprandy — used their art time and volunteered on weekends to paint a hallway of posts with decorative pencil themes, even incorporating stencils on some of the posts.

The posts look great, add fun and color to the campus, and also serve the purpose of helping young students know where to gather. For example, first graders who get picked up in the carpool lane meet at the purple pencil with the car stencils.