Creepy Critters come to Menlo Park Library on June 18

Docents from Wildmind Science Learning (formerly known as Wildlife Associates) will be at the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, June 18 from 2:00 to 2:45 pm to help elementary school kids and their adults explore the gentler side of the most misunderstood animals of the wild kingdom.

Students will learn the significance of all living things even the “creepy” ones.

Animal ambassadors may include:

– Boa Constrictor

– Tortoise

– Alligator

– Tarantula

– Monitor Lizard

This event is made possible thanks to generous funding by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.