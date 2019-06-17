Zun Zun brings Music of the Americas to Belle Haven library on June 19

During their performance of Music of the Americas (Musica de las Americas), Stephen & Gwynne of Zun Zun will present music from many regions of the Americas on more than 30 instruments, celebrating the environments and cultures of North, Central, and South America.

Come to the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park library (413 Ivy) on June 19th from 4:00 to 5:00 pm for this fun, lively, interactive, and educational show!

This free program received funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.