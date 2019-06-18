Menlo Park Library Comic Con® returns on June 22

Menlo Park Library Comic Con® is back! Immerse yourself in a day of comic, sci-fi and gamer-related fandom fun for adults and children alike on Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
The free-admission event will feature cosplay, live music, artists, vendors, special guests, a photo booth, hands-on activities, games, film screenings, an escape room and more!
Scheduled participants include:
-Walt Disney Family Museum
-Charles M. Schulz Museum
-Elephant and Piggie
-The 501st Legion
-The Dark Empire
-San Mateo County Office of Diversity and Equity
-Greater Bay Area Costumers Guild
-Cosplay with Pride
-Illusive Comics & Games
-Cheeky Monkey Toys
Artists:
-Debbie Huey (“Bumperboy”)
-Nan Hockin
-Fernando Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez (“Aztec of the City”)
-Ana Aranda (“The Chupacabra Ate the Candelabra,” “Our Celebración!”
-Breena Nuñez
-Manuel Martinez
-Joe Thompson & Christopher Adams/Fracture Comics
Panels:
10:30 a.m.: Office of Diversity & Equity comic project: “Where There is Life There is Hope: BeTheOneSMC”
11:30 a.m.: Cosplay 101 with HCC Cosplay
12:30 p.m.: Quick Draw
1:30 p.m.: Learn How to Draw Kawaii Doodles with Nan Hockin
2:30 p.m.: Harry Potter “Pub Trivia”
Live Music:
11 a.m. to Noon: Margaret and Kristoph: Songs of Tolkien
2-3 p.m.: Cartoon Violence with Doctor Octave and Professor Robot
Film Screenings:
10:15 a.m.: Drawn Together: Comics, Diversity, and Stereotypes
11:15 a.m.: Hulk (Directed by Ang Lee)
1:40 p.m. The Animated Century
This event is funded in part by financial support from the Menlo Park Friends of the Library.
Comic-Con is a registered trademark of San Diego Comic Convention. Used with permission.
