Menlo Park Library Comic Con® returns on June 22

Menlo Park Library Comic Con® is back! Immerse yourself in a day of comic, sci-fi and gamer-related fandom fun for adults and children alike on Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

The free-admission event will feature cosplay, live music, artists, vendors, special guests, a photo booth, hands-on activities, games, film screenings, an escape room and more!

Scheduled participants include:

-Walt Disney Family Museum

-Charles M. Schulz Museum

-Elephant and Piggie

-The 501st Legion

-The Dark Empire

-San Mateo County Office of Diversity and Equity

-Greater Bay Area Costumers Guild

-Cosplay with Pride

-Illusive Comics & Games

-Cheeky Monkey Toys

Artists:

-Debbie Huey (“Bumperboy”)

-Nan Hockin

-Fernando Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez (“Aztec of the City”)

-Ana Aranda (“The Chupacabra Ate the Candelabra,” “Our Celebración!”

-Breena Nuñez

-Manuel Martinez

-Joe Thompson & Christopher Adams/Fracture Comics

Panels:

10:30 a.m.: Office of Diversity & Equity comic project: “Where There is Life There is Hope: BeTheOneSMC”

11:30 a.m.: Cosplay 101 with HCC Cosplay

12:30 p.m.: Quick Draw

1:30 p.m.: Learn How to Draw Kawaii Doodles with Nan Hockin

2:30 p.m.: Harry Potter “Pub Trivia”

Live Music:

11 a.m. to Noon: Margaret and Kristoph: Songs of Tolkien

2-3 p.m.: Cartoon Violence with Doctor Octave and Professor Robot

Film Screenings:

10:15 a.m.: Drawn Together: Comics, Diversity, and Stereotypes

11:15 a.m.: Hulk (Directed by Ang Lee)

1:40 p.m. The Animated Century

This event is funded in part by financial support from the Menlo Park Friends of the Library.

Comic-Con is a registered trademark of San Diego Comic Convention. Used with permission.