Red, White & Brew is theme of Facebook Festival on June 22

by Contributed Content on June 19, 2019

Celebrating all things Americana and Country, the upcoming Facebook Festival on June 22 is named Red, White & Brew. It will be held on the Facebook campus from 1:00 to 6:00 pm.

Enjoy live music, line dancing, rides & games, and touch-a-truck along with a farmers market and food trucks. Craft Beer & Wine Tasting & Chili Cook-Off (while supplies last, 100% of sales to local nonprofits).

On the Community Stage: Petty Theft – San Francisco Tribute to Tom Petty: 1:15 – 3:15 pm and Tainted Love Band: 4:00 – 6:00 pm

On the Longhorn Stage: The High Water Line: 1:00-2:30 pm and Ryan Scripps: 3:00 – 5:00 pm

On the Music City SF Stage: The HA: 1:45 – 2:30 pm, Dominique Gomez: 2:45 – 3:30 pm, Spud Buddy: 3:45 – 4:30 pm and MAAYAN: 4:45 – 5:30 pm.

Honky Tonk Performance Area: Adam the Dancing Cowboy: 1:00 – 6:00 pm

On the Kid’s Stage: Happily Ever Laughter: 1:30-3:00pm, 4:45-5:45 pm and Howie Didit Children’s Magician: 3:15-4:30 pm.

Proceeds benefit veterans and local health services.

Last year, over 50,000 people attended Facebook Festivals and helped raise over $111,000 for local nonprofits.

