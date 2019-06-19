Red, White & Brew is theme of Facebook Festival on June 22

Celebrating all things Americana and Country, the upcoming Facebook Festival on June 22 is named Red, White & Brew. It will be held on the Facebook campus from 1:00 to 6:00 pm.

Enjoy live music, line dancing, rides & games, and touch-a-truck along with a farmers market and food trucks. Craft Beer & Wine Tasting & Chili Cook-Off (while supplies last, 100% of sales to local nonprofits).

On the Community Stage: Petty Theft – San Francisco Tribute to Tom Petty: 1:15 – 3:15 pm and Tainted Love Band: 4:00 – 6:00 pm

On the Longhorn Stage: The High Water Line: 1:00-2:30 pm and Ryan Scripps: 3:00 – 5:00 pm

On the Music City SF Stage: The HA: 1:45 – 2:30 pm, Dominique Gomez: 2:45 – 3:30 pm, Spud Buddy: 3:45 – 4:30 pm and MAAYAN: 4:45 – 5:30 pm.

Honky Tonk Performance Area: Adam the Dancing Cowboy: 1:00 – 6:00 pm

On the Kid’s Stage: Happily Ever Laughter: 1:30-3:00pm, 4:45-5:45 pm and Howie Didit Children’s Magician: 3:15-4:30 pm.

Proceeds benefit veterans and local health services.

Last year, over 50,000 people attended Facebook Festivals and helped raise over $111,000 for local nonprofits.