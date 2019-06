GranFondo bike race may disrupt traffic in Menlo Park on June 22

GranFondo bike racing event will take place this Saturday, June 22. Expect some traffic delays in the area of Middlefield Rd., Woodland Ave., and Sand Hill Rd. between 7:00 am to 8:00 pm and on Willow Rd. between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Visit the race site for more information.