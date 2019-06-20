Open house at Menlo Park Fire Station 6 set for June 22

On Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District’s recently completed Fire Station 6 Project, located at 700 Oak Grove Avenue in downtown Menlo Park, will be open to the community. The new two story, drive through, 8,335 square foot Fire Station can house two pieces of emergency fire equipment and up to eight firefighters.

The adjacent 1,000 square foot storage and display building will house two older historic fire apparatus that were previously stored at various District Fire Stations. The original wood Carriage House and horse drawn Hose Wagon were moved to the site.

The new $10.4 million dollar Fire Station Project spans an 11-year timeline starting when the Fire District purchased the home behind the old Station 6 in 2008 for $1.5 million dollars. Local Architects with CJW designed the new structure and contractor Gonsalves and Stronck Construction Company was awarded the bid to replace the original 1953 Fire Station and build a new modern essential services fire facility. The Fire Crew lived and worked out of the 1231 Hoover Street home during the period of construction, and the house was eventually torn down to finish the project.

“Station 6 combines a classic fire station look and shell, over a completely modern, efficient and resilient emergency facility,” said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. “People tell us how attractive the building is and I’m excited about showing the community not only the new essential emergency facility, but how we have preserved our past. We have also created an environment where children and adults can learn about the proud history and traditions of the Fire Service and also a rapidly changing and disappearing history of Menlo Park”.

Photo by Peter Mootz for Menlo Fire