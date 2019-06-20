Selby Lane School gets library makeover thanks to AbbVie employees

Selby Lane School in Atherton received a library makeover from a group of volunteers as part of AbbVie’s annual Week of Possibilities employee volunteer event in partnership with The Heart of America.

More than 100 volunteers participated, providing the school’s 700 students access to books and technology in a more modern space.

They also assembled book totes and provided supplies and books for each student to take home.

AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Chicago with offices in Redwood City.