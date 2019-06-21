Secrets of Magic comes to Belle Haven branch of the library on June 26

Especially for ages 5+ with their families: the Secrets of Magic is the show where the magician doesn’t do any of the tricks! Instead, audience members are brought up on stage and, to their amazement, they perform all of the magic.

In this show students take the very special Oath of a True Magician, promising to have fun, respect others, and of course to never reveal the secrets.

The show’s purpose is to build confidence in kids, help them believe in themselves, to discover that they can do anything and that they are the magic.

This free event, which will take place from 4:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Drive), received funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.