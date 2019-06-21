Summer is here – get outside and enjoy!

The Summer Solstice occurred here in Menlo Park today at 8:54 am. Astronomers and scientists use the date of the June solstice to mark the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

For meteorologists, on the other hand, summer began almost three weeks ago, on June 1. So that explains that wicked heat wave last week!

Here are some nearby summer treats:

Rose Tours take place every Friday at 11:00 am and Saturdays at 2:00 pm at Filoli in Woodside. There are nearly 500 rose varieties in the formal Rose Garden; the one shown here was photographed a little over a week ago.

Another great summer activity at Filoli is the Thursday evening Sunset Hike, which starts at 6:00 pm and takes hikers through oak woodlands and redwood groves.

Register for Filoli hikes and tours online or call (650) 364-8300.

If you’re a fan of jazz, there’s no better place to listen than next to the vines at Portola Vineyards in Portola Valley. Enjoy some wine tasting beforehand, and bring a picnic and low chairs. That it’s mellow and laid back is all the better. Here’s the schedule and ticket information; the next event is on Sunday, June 23.

Trade the vines for gardens, and take in a movie or listen to music at Holbrook Palmer Park in Atherton. The musical performances are on June 27 and July 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Incredibles 2 will screen on July 26 at 8:00 pm.

Menlo Park kicked off the summer with the annual downtown block party on June 12. The fun continues on the 4th of July with a parade at 11:45 am followed by live music, bounce houses, rock walls, face painting, crafts, games and food at Burgess Park. $10 wristbands required for some activities; can be purchased on site or at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium (600 Alma Street) beforehand.

Rose photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019; 2018 4th of July parade by Robb Most (c) 2018