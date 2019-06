Kids make the most of Fire Station 6 open house and Comic Con at the Menlo Park library

Between the open house at Menlo Fire Station #6 and Comic Con taking place at the Menlo Park Library (pictured below), local kids were able to ramp up the fun in Menlo Park today.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most stopped by both events to capture what turned out to be a lot of satisfied participants (and one bemused toddler in front of Old Tom!).



Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019