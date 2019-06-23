Enjoy bluegrass music performed by The Goat Hill Girls on June 29

Tap your toes to bluegrass, vintage country, fun novelty songs, and a whole lot more at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Saturday, June 29, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. The Goat Hill Girls are the harmonious blending of old and new friends, some of whom have played bluegrass music together for nearly 40 years: Sonia Shell on banjo; Lee Anne Welch on fiddle; Kim Elking on mandolin; Linda Maki on guitar; Lisa Burns on acoustic bass.

The group’s talented musicians have won many awards from the Northern California Bluegrass Society. Lisa Burns has won the Best Bass Player award for several years, Lee Anne Welch has twice been awarded Best Fiddle Player, and Kim Elking has been named Best Mandolin Player. Both Lee Anne and Kim have won the Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

This free event has received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Photo courtesy of Goat Hills Girls